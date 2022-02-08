Report: USC Hiring Ohio State Assistant Director Of Player Personnel Weston Zernechel

Zernechel spent the last five seasons assisting Mark Pantoni with the Buckeyes' recruiting efforts.

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, USC is expected to hire Ohio State assistant director of player personnel Weston Zernechel to the same position.

A native of Canton, Ohio, Zernechel was an undergraduate team manager for the Buckeyes until he graduated from Ohio State with a degree in sport industry in 2014. He then spent one season as an equipment manager with the Cleveland Browns.

Zernechel was hired by former Buckeyes offensive coordinator Tom Herman to be a recruiting assistant at Houston in 2016 before returning to Ohio State the following year in the same position. He was then promoted to assistant director of player personnel in 2018.

In that role, Zernechel worked closely with director of player personnel Mark Pantoni and the rest of the recruiting staff. His duties included the evaluation and identification of prospects and the facilitation of official and unofficial visits.

Zernechel now heads to Los Angeles, where he’ll join Lincoln Riley’s first staff with the Trojans.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Bengals Sign Former Ohio State P Drue Chrisman To Reserve/Future Contract

Ohio State Reveals New Turf Design For Ohio Stadium, WHAC

2023 Ohio State OT Target Luke Montgomery Sets Commitment Date

Las Vegas Raiders Hiring Former Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Chris Ash

Miami (Fla.) Hiring Michigan Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis

Former Ohio State CB Ashton Youboty Joining Purdue Coaching Staff

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!