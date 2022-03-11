Burrell spent three seasons with the Buckeyes before transferring to Sam Houston State in 2018.

Former Ohio State and Sam Houston State offensive lineman Matthew Burrell was selected by the Tampa Bay Bandits in the third round of the USFL Supplemental Draft on Thursday evening.

A former four-star prospect from Woodbridge, Va., Burrell played in 25 games for the Buckeyes from 2015-17 before transferring to Sam Houston State, where he started multiple games at guard and tackle across two seasons with the Bearkats.

Burrell played professionally for the Tucson Sugar Skulls of the Indoor Football League, starting seven games at center during his rookie year in 2021. He then signed a free-agent deal in November with the Arizona Rattlers, who are set to begin their spring season on March 19.

If Burrell chooses to play in the USFL instead, he’ll join former Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (New Orleans Breakers), running back Mike Weber (New Jersey Generals) and tight end Marcus Baugh (Michigan Panthers) in the reboot league, which kicks off on April 16.

