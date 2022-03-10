Skip to main content

Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba And Others Discuss Second Practice Of Spring

The Buckeyes' running back and wide receiver rooms met with the media on Thursday morning.

Ohio State was back on the indoor field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Thursday morning, marking the second of 15 practices this spring.

Afterward, select members of the running back and wide receivers rooms – including running backs TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Evan Pryor and wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Kamryn Babb, Julian Fleming and Xavier Johnson – met with the media to discuss a wide range of topics.

The Buckeyes will have next week off for spring break but return to practice on Tuesday, March 22, after which they'll practice three times each week. In the meantime, check out portions of running back and wide receiver interviews below:

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Placed Emphasis On Developing Leadership During Offseason Workouts

10 Players Unavailable For Ohio State During Spring Practice

Ohio State’s Early Enrollees, Transfers Receive Jersey Numbers

Ohio State Adds Georgia High School Coach Miguel Patrick To Staff

Former Cincinnati DBs Praise New Ohio State Safeties Coach Perry Eliano

Watch Former Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Run 4.37-Second 40-Yard Dash

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

C.J. Stroud
Football

Ohio State Placed Emphasis On Developing Leadership During Offseason Workouts

By Andrew Lind20 hours ago
2. Kyle Young
Basketball

Ohio State’s Kyle Young Out, Zed Key Game-Time Decision For Big Ten Tournament Opener

By Andrew LindMar 9, 2022
17. Tyler Friday
Football

10 Players Unavailable For Ohio State During Spring Practice

By Andrew LindMar 9, 2022
Ohio State Oval
News

Ohio State Ends Mask Mandate In Most Indoor Spaces On Campus

By Andrew LindMar 8, 2022
Justin Ahrens
Basketball

Ohio State's Justin Ahrens Named Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honoree

By Andrew LindMar 8, 2022
8. Malaki Branham
Basketball

Ohio State's Malaki Branham Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Year

By Andrew LindMar 8, 2022
Ryan Day
Football

Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Jim Knowles And Kevin Wilson Discuss Start Of Spring Practice

By Andrew LindMar 8, 2022
16. E.J. Liddell
Basketball

Ohio State Forward E.J. Liddell Named First-Team All-Big Ten

By Andrew LindMar 8, 2022