Ohio State’s Early Enrollees, Transfers Receive Jersey Numbers

The true freshmen and transfer players now know what numbers they’ll be wearing for the Buckeyes this spring.

With spring practice starting this morning, Ohio State released its updated roster and revealed the jersey numbers the early enrollees and other newcomers will wear this spring – and perhaps for the remainder of their careers.

Below are the jersey numbers for the 11 true freshmen who enrolled in classes back in January in order to get a head start on their college careers:

QB Devin Brown - No. 15

CB Jyaire Brown - No. 18

TE Christian Bennett - No. 85

WR Caleb Burton - No. 12

DE Caden Curry - No. 92

OL George Fitzpatrick - No. 68

WR Kyion Grayes - No. 17

LB C.J. Hicks - No. 11

LB Gabe Powers - No. 36

S Kye Stokes - No. 37

CB Ryan Turner - No. 24

The Buckeyes also added two transfers this offseason as they look to improve their defense. Their numbers are listed below:

S Tanner McCalister - No. 15

LB DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum - No. 19

Ohio State added five walk-ons to the roster this spring, and their numbers are as follows:

OL Quinton Burke - No. 64

DL Zach Cicero - No. 56

WR Corban Cleveland - No. 30

K Jayden Fielding - No. 38

LB Elias Myers - No. 46

QB Chad Ray - No. 19

Last but not least, several returning players have changed their numbers since the end of last season. That includes:

WR Kamryn Babb - No. 1

WR Jayden Ballard - No. 9

WR Emeka Egbuka - No. 2

RB Miyan Williams - No. 3

LB Cade Stover - No. 8

WR Xavier Johnson - No. 10

OL Donovan Jackson - No. 72

TE Gee Scott - No. 88

The 10 additional members of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, including running back Dallan Hayden; wide receivers Kojo Antwi and Kaleb Brown; offensive linemen Avery Henry, Carson Hinzman and Tegra Tshabola; defensive ends Omari Abor and Kenyatta Jackson; defensive tackle Hero Kanu; safety Sonny Styles, will arrive on campus in June and be assigned their numbers prior to the start of fall camp.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Former Cincinnati DBs Praise New Ohio State Safeties Coach Perry Eliano

Watch Former Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Run 4.37-Second 40-Yard Dash

Watch Former Ohio State WR Chris Olave Run 4.26-Second 40-Yard Dash

Ohio State To Host Student Appreciation Day On April 2

Ohio State To Hold Annual Pro Day On March 23

Ohio State To Open 2022 Spring Football Practice On March 8

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!