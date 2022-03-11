Baugh will now play in the third different league of his professional career, including stints in the NFL and AAF.

Former Ohio State tight end Marcus Baugh was selected by the Michigan Panthers in the third round of the USFL Supplemental Draft on Thursday evening.

A former four-star prospect from Riverside, Calif., Baugh caught 55 passes for 607 yards and eight touchdowns during his five-year career with the Buckeyes from 2013-17, including the game-winning score in the come-from-behind win over Penn State during his final season in Columbus.

Baugh signed an undrafted free agent deal with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2019 but was waived during the preseason. He then joined the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football, catching 13 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns before the league folded after eight games.

The 6-foot-5 and 245-pounder quickly latched on with the Carolina Panthers, who placed him on injured reserve ahead of the 2019 season. He then spent one season with the Washington Football Team, catching one pass for two yards in eight games.

After being released by Washington last spring, Baugh signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who then waived him during the preseason. He now joins former Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (New Orleans Breakers), running back Mike Weber (New Jersey Generals) and offensive lineman Matthew Burrell (Tampa Bay Bandits) as Buckeyes in the USFL.

