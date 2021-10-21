Ohio State Freshman Walk-On WR Reis Stocksdale Loses Black Stripe

Freshman wide receiver Reis Stocksdale became the third walk-on to shed his black stripe this week, doing so following Wednesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

“This guy does whatever he has to do to make his teammates better,” assistant strength and conditioning coach Chris Fenelon said.

The 5-foot-10 and 188-pound Stocksdale joined the program this summer after a stellar senior season at Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami, where he caught 38 passes for 862 yards and 11 touchdowns. He turned down scholarship offers from the likes of Baldwin-Wallace, Butler, Dayton, Heidelberg and Valparaiso to play for the Buckeyes, though he’s yet to appear in a game to this point in his career.

“First off, I want to thank God,” Stocksdale said as senior wide receiver Chris Booker removed the stripe from his helmet. “I want to thank all of you for welcoming me to the brotherhood. Shoutout BIA for getting me better. I want to thank all of the coaches, strength coaches, Coach (Brian) Hartline, Coach Billy (Fessler), Coach Niko (Palazeti), Shoutout Zone 6. Go Bucks!”

Stocksdale is the 10th player to have his black stripe removed since the start of fall camp, including fellow walk-ons Toby Wilson and Jackson Kuwatch, who lost their stripes after practice on Tuesday.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Haskell Garrett Feeling Great Following Week Off, Will Play At Indiana

2022 St. Clairsville, Ohio, Offensive Tackle Avery Henry Commits To Ohio State

A Look At How Henry's Commitment Impacts Ohio State's 2022 Recruiting Class

Ohio State Walk-On OL Toby Wilson, LB Jackson Kuwatch Lose Black Stripes

Al Washington Supportive Of Former LBs Dallas Gant, K'Vaughan Pope

2022 Florida Defensive End Kenyatta Jackson Commits To Ohio State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!