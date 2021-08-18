Former Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins Gets First-Team Reps With Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins has made the most of two preseason games with the Pittsburgh Steelers, completing 22 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown and engineering six total scoring drives.

And while he won’t be the team’s starting quarterback this season, he did recently receive first-team reps in practice when Ben Roethlisberger took a breather during a two-minute drill.

The drive resulted in a touchdown, as Haskins found wide receiver Chase Claypool in the back corner of the end zone. He also completed a fourth-down pass to wide receiver Diontae Johnson, which kept the drive alive.

“We're trying to teach as much as we can, and the best way to teach is to get him in competitive situations,” head coach Mike Tomlin said during his post-practice media availability on Sunday.

A former first-round pick of the Washington Football Team, Haskins signed with the Steelers in January. He’s competing with Mason Rudolph to be Roethlisberger’s backup this season and could very well be his successor when the 18-year veteran hangs it up.

Tomlin isn’t cutting Haskins any slack, though, as the defense nearly picked off one of his passes earlier in the drive.

“More than anything the lesson to be learned there is the defense had an interception in his hands and didn’t finish the play,” Tomlin said. “You just can’t give signal callers another shot at you. That was the lesson from that period. When the defense gets their hands on the ball we have to close it out.”

Haskins will have another chance to impress when Pittsburgh hosts the Detroit Lions in the third game of the preseason on Saturday evening. Perhaps he’ll take another small but important step toward becoming a starter in the NFL once again.

