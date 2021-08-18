2023 Ohio State TE Target Ty Lockwood Sets Commitment Date

Lockwood visited campus twice this summer, including the Buckeye Bash and BBQ in late July.

Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence four-star tight end Ty Lockwood announced on Tuesday evening he will make his college decision among Florida State, Ohio State, Penn State and South Carolina on Aug. 19.

The 6-foot-5 and 225-pound Lockwood, who is considered the eighth-best tight end and No. 142 prospect overall in the class of 2023, landed an offer from the Buckeyes in February and made his way to campus for the first time in early June.

During that visit, Lockwood and his parents toured the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and spent time with head coach Ryan Day, offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson and running backs coach/area recruiter Tony Alford. That visit went so well that they then returned to Columbus for the Buckeye Bash and BBQ on July 29.

Just two days later, Lockwood announced his final four schools and indicated that he would hold off on a commitment until after his junior season. But he’s obviously changed his mind in the meantime and now appears on the verge of become Ohio State’s first commitment for the 2023 recruiting cycle.

