Carolina Panthers Sign Former Ohio State RB Rod Smith

This marks Smith’s six team across seven seasons in the NFL.

The Carolina Panthers announced on Thursday morning they have signed former Ohio State running back Rod Smith and waiver punter Oscar Draguicevich to make room for him on the roster.

A former four-star prospect from Fort Wayne (Ind.) Paul Harding, Smith carried the ball 107 times for 549 yards and eight touchdowns and caught nine passes for 94 yards and two more scores in 31 games with the Buckeyes from 2010-14. He was dismissed from the team midway following a failed drug test midway through his senior season, however.

The 6-foot-3 and 225-pound Smith signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Seattle Seahawks in 2015 and has since spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants (two stints), Tennessee Titans and Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, who cut him prior to the 2020 season. He’s rushed for 364 yards and five touchdowns in 55 career games.

The 29-year-old Smith now joins former Ohio State offensive lineman Pat Elflein and wide receiver C.J. Saunders on Carolina’s roster.

The Panthers now have two running backs named Rod or Rodney Smith, as well as two players named David Moore, one an offensive tackle and the other a wide receiver. There’s also another wide receiver named D.J. Moore, which could lead to some confusion for those who cover or cheer for the Panthers.

