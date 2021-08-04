Five Ohio State Commits In SI All-American's Preseason SI99 Recruiting Rankings

Over the last month, SI All-American has released positional watch lists as a lead up to the annual unveiling of the SI99, which is based upon a blend of game tape and camp evaluations and ranks the best high school football seniors regardless of position.

With five commitments on the list, Ohio State trails only Clemson and Alabama, which placed eight and six players apiece. The Buckeyes remain in pursuit of several others on the list, including one former pledge and several top targets, as listed below:

Commits:

No. 13 - Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter linebacker C.J. Hicks

No. 17 - Little Elm, Texas, cornerback Terrance Brooks

No. 52 - Chicago St. Rita wide receiver Kaleb Brown

No. 94 - Chandler, Ariz., wide receiver Kyion Grayes

No. 55 - Memphis Christian Brothers running back Dallan Hayden

Top Targets:

No. 7 - Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace defensive end Shemar Stewart

No. 9 - Jacksonville (Fla.) Robert E. Lee cornerback Jaheim Singletary

No. 31 - Duncanville, Texas, defensive end Omari Abor

No. 35 - Altoona (Iowa) Southeast Polk safety Xavier Nwankpa

No. 53 - Las Vegas Bishop Gorman safety Zion Branch

No. 78 - Humble (Texas) Atascocita offensive tackle Kam Dewberry

No. 79 - Owasso, Okla., defensive tackle Chris McClellan

No. 82 - Montgomery (Ala.) Park Crossing defensive tackle Khurtiss Perry

No. 83 - Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep defensive end Kenyatta Jackson

No. 90 - Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove defensive tackle Christen Miller

Soon-to-be Ohio State freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers would have been No. 1 on the list, but his decision to reclassify and join the Buckeyes this fall dropped him from the rankings. He retroactively tops last year’s SI99, though, which is why the program now sits atop last cycle’s team rankings.

Of course, the evaluation process will continue until there are just 25 players who can call themselves Sports Illustrated All-Americans. But as it stands now, Florida State wide receiver commit Travis Hunter is the No. 1 player in the country in Ewers’ place.

