2022 Oklahoma DT Chris McClellan Lists Ohio State In Top 6

The Buckeyes hosted McClellan and his family on an official visit in late June.

Owasso, Okla., four-star defensive tackle Chris McClellan included Ohio State in his top six on Wednesday afternoon alongside Alabama, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma and USC.

The Buckeyes extended an offer to the 6-foot-3 and 295-pound McClellan – who is considered the 17th-best defensive lineman and No. 90 prospect overall in the class of 2022 – in April and immediately jumped to the forefront of his recruitment thanks in large part to defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

McClellan took an official visit to Ohio State in late June and there was belief that he might become the first commitment along the defensive line after he publicly declared the Buckeyes as his leader coming out of the visit. However, it appears he has decided to slow things down a bit and now doesn’t anticipate making his college decision until after his senior season.

McClellan, who hails from the same high school as Ohio State senior safety Josh Proctor, also took official visits with the Gators and Trojans and unofficial visits with the Crimson Tide and Sooners in June. The Buckeyes hope they can get him back on campus again to help withstand any potential official visits this fall.

That said, Ohio State is planning to take three defensive tackles in the current recruiting cycle, with McClellan; Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star Hero Kanu; Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove four-star Caden Curry; and Merrillville, Ind., three-star Kenneth Grant at the top of the list of options.

It remains to be seen who will be the first to join the fold, though.

