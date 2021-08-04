Photos From Ohio State's First Practice Of Fall Camp

The Buckeyes hit the field on Wednesday morning for the first of 25 preseason practices.

Two-hundred and five days after Ohio State walked off the field following a loss to Alabama in the national championship, the Buckeyes were back on the practice field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, gearing up for a run at their fifth straight Big Ten title and third consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff.

The first six periods of Wednesday’s practice were open to the media, which gave BuckeyesNow our first look at several newcomers, including freshman defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and USC transfer linebacker Palaie Gaoteote – who is still awaiting word on his eligibility – as well as others.

This also marked the first of five practices open to the media this fall, with the next opportunity coming on Friday. In the meantime, check out photos from the first practice of the preseason below.

25 Gallery 25 Images

