Ohio State DE Tyler Friday To Miss Fall Camp, Most Of Season With Injury

The senior was expected to be a key contributor along the defensive line this fall.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced during his press conference on Wednesday morning that senior defensive end Tyler Friday will be sidelined for fall camp and most of the season after suffering an unspecified injury.

The 6-foot-3 and 260-pound Friday has played in 26 games for the Buckeyes over the last three seasons after coming to Columbus as a four-star prospect from Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep. He’s recorded 18 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks and one fumble recovery.

Ohio State will now rely upon junior Javontae Jean-Baptiste, sophomore Noah Potter and freshmen Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau to fill the void left by Friday alongside senior starter Tyreke Smith and junior Zach Harrison.

“They’re going to have to get on the field a little sooner than maybe we thought before,” Day said of the freshmen.

