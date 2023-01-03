Former Syracuse Safety Ja’Had Carter Transferring To Ohio State

Former Syracuse safety Ja’Had Carter announced on Tuesday evening he is transferring to Ohio State, where he’ll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

A former four-star prospect from Richmond, Va., Carter recorded 138 tackles, 12 pass break ups, five interceptions and 3.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble as a three-year starter for the Orange.

The 6-foot-2 and 198-pounder was a freshman All-American in 2020 and was widely regarded as the top-rated safety in the transfer portal after announcing his decision to leave Syracuse on Dec. 15.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Georgia Advances To National Championship | TCU Makes History After Upsetting Michigan | What We'll Remember From 2022: The Year Of Chaos

He becomes the third player to join the Buckeyes through the transfer portal since the end of the regular season, joining Arizona State long snapper John Ferlmann and Kent State kicker Casey Magyar.

Carter will likely step into a starting role upon his arrival in Columbus, with fifth-year senior Tanner McCalister exhausting his eligibility and redshirt junior Ronnie Hickman off to the NFL Draft.

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State CB J.K. Johnson Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Noah Ruggles "Takes Full Responsibility” For Missed Field Goal Against Georgia

Ohio State DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Former Ohio State LB Teradja Mitchell Transferring To Florida

Ohio State-Georgia Most-Watched Primetime Semifinal Since Inaugural Playoff

Report: Ohio State’s Ryan Day Considering Relinquishing Play-Calling In 2023

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!