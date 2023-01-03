As first reported by 247Sports’ Patrick Murphy and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, Ohio State redshirt freshman cornerback J.K. Johnson has entered his name into the transfer portal.

A former four-star prospect from St. Louis, Johnson recorded 20 tackles in 13 games for the Buckeyes this season. That includes five starts as fifth-year senior Cameron Brown and sophomore Denzel Burke battled injuries.

Johnson was expected to compete with sophomore Jordan Hancock and freshman Jyaire Brown for the starting spot opposite of Burke next season. He’ll instead hit the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

The Buckeyes are now set to have just six scholarship cornerbacks on the roster in 2023 in Burke, Hancock, Brown, redshirt freshman Ryan Turner and incoming four-star prospects Jermaine Mathews and Calvin Simpson-Hunt.

Ohio State was already searching the portal for additional depth at the position once former four-star commit Kayin Lee signed with Auburn last month, but Johnson’s departure drastically increased the chances they add to the room.

That said, Johnson becomes the fifth scholarship player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season, joining defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, linebacker Teradja Mitchell (Florida) and safeties Jantzen Dunn (Kentucky) and Jaylen Johnson.

