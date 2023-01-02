Report: Ohio State’s Ryan Day Considering Relinquishing Play-Calling Duties In 2023

Head coach Ryan Day has been Ohio State’s offensive play-caller since he became the offensive coordinator in 2017, but that's likely going to change next season, according to a report from ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit.

“Ryan Day mentioned in our production (for the Peach Bowl loss to Georgia) he’s going to stop calling plays next year because he needs to become more of a manager as a head coach,” Herbstreit said during College GameDay on Monday morning.

“When you’re prepping the game plan, there’s a lot more that goes into it Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday to be able to call those plays on Saturday, so he’s thinking about relinquishing those (duties), which would be the first time ever.”

It’s actually rare for successful head coaches to call the plays, as Nebraska’s Tom Osborne was last head coach to lead his team to at least a share of the national championship while doing so during the 1997 season.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen who would call plays for the Buckeyes next season, as offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson was named new head coach at Tulsa last month.

Offensive line coach Justin Frye previously served as the offensive coordinator at UCLA, so he has three years of play-calling experience, while wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, who has been mentioned for the opening, does not.

Ohio State has already promoted senior advisor to the head coach Keenan Bailey to take Wilson’s spot as the tight ends coach, but nothing has been announced regarding the vacant offensive coordinator position.

-----

-----

-----

