Confirming last month’s report from the Orlando Sentinel’s Edgar Thompson, former Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell announced he is transferring to Florida for the final season of his college career.

Mitchell, a former five-star prospect from Virginia Beach, recorded 63 tackles, seven tackles for loss and one pass breakup in 43 games for the Buckeyes over the last five seasons.

He was the starting linebacker and a team captain heading into the 2021 season, but lost his job midway through the season Ohio State’s defense struggled and mostly played special teams down the stretch.

Still, Mitchell returned to Columbus this season in hopes of winning a national championship, but a hamstring injury limited him to just four games, including just one snap on defense and three appearances on special teams.

That allowed him to count this year toward a redshirt and play one additional season, which is why he entered his name into the transfer portal on Dec. 5, though he remained with the Buckeyes for the Peach Bowl.

Mitchell is one of seven Ohio State players to enter the portal since the end of the regular season, joining walk-on wide receivers Corban Cleveland and Blaize Exline, long snapper Mason Arnold, cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar and safeties Jantzen Dunn and Jaylen Johnson.

He and Dunn, who announced his commitment to Kentucky last month, are the only former Buckeyes who have announced their transfer destination thus far.

