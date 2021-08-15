Former Ohio State CB Shaun Wade Records Interception In Baltimore Ravens Victory

Former Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade is fully healthy and already making plays in the NFL, as he intercepted a pass in the Baltimore Ravens’ preseason win over the New Orleans Saints on Saturday night.

Wade picked off former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book at the 9-yard line with 1:42 remaining to seal to the 17-14 win. It marked the Ravens’ 18th straight preseason victory.

The 6-foot-1 and 191-pound Wade struggled at times last fall after he moved from the slot to outside cornerback but still became the first Buckeye to win the Big Ten defensive back of the year award. It was later revealed that he was dealing with a turf toe injury that required offseason surgery.

Wade performed well at Ohio State’s Pro Day in mid-April but ultimately fell to the Ravens in the fifth round of this year’s NFL Draft. He finished his first game with the interception, as well as one tackle and one pass break up.

