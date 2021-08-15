Ohio State Officially Welcomes QB Quinn Ewers

An Ohio State team spokesperson confirmed on Sunday afternoon that Southlake (Texas) Carroll five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers is enrolled in classes and is now an official member of the Buckeyes' football program.

The 6-foot-3 and 206-pound Ewers, who is just the sixth player to ever achieve a perfect rating in the 247Sports composite rankings, announced his decision to reclassify from the 2022 recruiting class earlier this month. He had to finish one final high school class online before he was able to enroll at the university, however.

Ewers, who will wear No. 3 for the Buckeyes, will face an uphill battle when it comes to winning the starting quarterback job, as redshirt freshmen C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller and true freshman Kyle McCord have been competing since the spring. Head coach Ryan Day recently said he would have a good feel on the situation following Saturday's scrimmage.

"We'll take Sunday off and come up for air, and at that point I think we'll have a pretty good feel," Day said on Aug. 9. "I think maybe it'll take another week after that, but we'll see. Now that we're kind of getting into practice five, we're getting into 20 practices now when you include the spring, so this is a pretty good body of work that we're putting together day after day."

Even if Ewers – who threw for 6,445 yards and 73 yards during his high school career – doesn’t win the starting job, he has already benefitted from his decision to reclassify after announcing a lucrative endorsement deal with Texas-based beverage company Holy Kombucha last week.

“(I want to) come in and compete,” Ewers said. “Just me trying to be the best teammate I can be. Hardest worker I can be. I try to live off of those three things — hard worker, good teammate and just compete. At the end of the day, if you do those three things you’ll gain some respect and everything will kind of fall into place for sure.”



-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State CB Shaun Wade Records Interception In Ravens Victory

Ohio State Freshman DE J.T. Tuimoloau Loses Black Stripe Following Scrimmage

Freshman RB Evan Pryor Shed His Black Stripe, Too

Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Shines In Preseason Debut With Chicago Bears

Fields Received Standing Ovation Ahead Of First Drive With Bears

Report: ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 In High-Level Discussions About Forming An Alliance

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook