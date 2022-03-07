Ohio State Adds Georgia High School Coach Miguel Patrick To Staff

Patrick led Ellenwood Cedar Grove to the state championship in his first season as a head coach in 2019.

Former Georgia high school coach Miguel Patrick announced on Monday afternoon he is joining the Ohio State staff as a defensive quality control coach.

Patrick was a longtime assistant at Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove before becoming the Saints’ head coach in 2019, and led the program to a state championship in his first season at the helm. He also spent time coaching the boy’s basketball team.

After two seasons at Cedar Grove, where he compiled a 17-7 record and two playoff appearances, Patrick became the head coach at Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County in 2021. He led the Cougars to a 9-4 record and trip the state quarterfinals, where they coincidentally lost to the Saints, before resigning earlier this month to take the job with the Buckeyes.

During his time at Cedar Grove, Patrick coached former Ohio State target Christen Miller, who signed with the home-state Bulldogs last month, as well as 2023 four-star cornerback target Kayin Lee. It was during that process that he built a relationship with Buckeyes defensive line coach Larry Johnson, who he will now work alongside in Columbus.

Additionally, former Villanova assistant director of player personnel Jack Griffith announced on Monday he is joining the Ohio State football program as a program assistant.

Griffith will assist general manager of player personnel Mark Pantoni in the recruiting department, which also added former Western Kentucky general manager and director of player personnel Zach Grant and Charlotte director of player personnel Nick Murphy this offseason.

