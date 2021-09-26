Wilson, Jones, Williams, Mirco Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game Against Akron

The four Buckeyes were honored for their individual performances in the victory over the in-state Zips

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, offensive tackle Dawand Jones, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams and punter Jesse Mirco were named the offensive, defensive and special teams players of the game following Ohio State’s 59-7 win over Akron on Saturday evening.

Wilson, a junior from Austin (Texas) Lake Travis, caught four passes for team-high 124 yards, including 61 yards after the catch, while Jones – a junior from Indianapolis – was credited for five knockdown blocks as he paved the way for an offense that racked up 622 yards of total offense.

Williams, a freshman from Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed, has come on strong in recent weeks, recording four tackles and two sacks against Akron, including one in the final minute of the game which kept the Zips out of the end zone.

Last but not least, Mirco – the freshman from Australia – averaged 46.3 yards per punt and had two of his three punts on the evening downed inside of the 20-yard line.

The Buckeyes return to action next Saturday at Rutgers, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

