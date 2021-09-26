September 26, 2021
Ohio State Ranked No. 11 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Akron

Clemson and Texas A&M dropped out of the top 10 while Arkansas, Florida and Notre Dame moved in.
Unlike the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll where Ohio State moved up two spots to No. 10, the Buckeyes fell to No. 11 in the Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday afternoon.

Clemson and Texas A&M fell out of the top 10 following losses, but Ohio State was still jumped by Arkansas, Florida and Notre Dame despite a convincing 59-7 win over Akron. 

The Buckeyes are one of five Big Ten teams in this week’s poll, which also includes Penn State at No. 4, Iowa at No. 4, Michigan and No. 14 and Michigan State at No. 17.

The full Associated Press preseason poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Alabama (58)
  2. Georgia (4)
  3. Oregon
  4. Penn State
  5. Iowa
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Cincinnati
  8. Arkansas
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Florida
  11. Ohio State
  12. Ole Miss
  13. BYU
  14. Michigan
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Coastal Carolina
  17. Michigan State
  18. Fresno State
  19. Oklahoma State
  20. UCLA
  21. Baylor
  22. Auburn
  23. N.C. State
  24. Wake Forest
  25. Clemson

