Ohio State Ranked No. 11 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Akron

Unlike the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll where Ohio State moved up two spots to No. 10, the Buckeyes fell to No. 11 in the Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday afternoon.
Clemson and Texas A&M fell out of the top 10 following losses, but Ohio State was still jumped by Arkansas, Florida and Notre Dame despite a convincing 59-7 win over Akron.
The Buckeyes are one of five Big Ten teams in this week’s poll, which also includes Penn State at No. 4, Iowa at No. 4, Michigan and No. 14 and Michigan State at No. 17.
The full Associated Press preseason poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
- Alabama (58)
- Georgia (4)
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Iowa
- Oklahoma
- Cincinnati
- Arkansas
- Notre Dame
- Florida
- Ohio State
- Ole Miss
- BYU
- Michigan
- Texas A&M
- Coastal Carolina
- Michigan State
- Fresno State
- Oklahoma State
- UCLA
- Baylor
- Auburn
- N.C. State
- Wake Forest
- Clemson
