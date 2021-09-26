Ohio State Ranked No. 11 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Akron

Clemson and Texas A&M dropped out of the top 10 while Arkansas, Florida and Notre Dame moved in.

Unlike the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll where Ohio State moved up two spots to No. 10, the Buckeyes fell to No. 11 in the Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday afternoon.

Clemson and Texas A&M fell out of the top 10 following losses, but Ohio State was still jumped by Arkansas, Florida and Notre Dame despite a convincing 59-7 win over Akron.

The Buckeyes are one of five Big Ten teams in this week’s poll, which also includes Penn State at No. 4, Iowa at No. 4, Michigan and No. 14 and Michigan State at No. 17.

The full Associated Press preseason poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Alabama (58) Georgia (4) Oregon Penn State Iowa Oklahoma Cincinnati Arkansas Notre Dame Florida Ohio State Ole Miss BYU Michigan Texas A&M Coastal Carolina Michigan State Fresno State Oklahoma State UCLA Baylor Auburn N.C. State Wake Forest Clemson

