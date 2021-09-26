Photos From Ohio State's 59-7 Win Over Akron On Saturday Evening

Nearly 100 of the best photos from the Buckeyes’ blowout victory over the Zips on Saturday.

Ohio State put together its most complete game of the season on Saturday afternoon with a 59-7 victory over in-state foe Akron.

The Buckeyes were led offensively by true freshman quarterback Kyle McCord, who threw for 319 yards and three two touchdowns in his first career start in place of an injured C.J. Stroud.

Ohio State’s defense, meanwhile, limited the Zips to just 229 yards of total offense, by far the lowest output for an opponent this fall. They also forced a pair of turnovers, with redshirt sophomore safety Ronnie Hickman returning one interception for a score.

Once again, BuckeyesNow had the game covered from all angles on Saturday, including from the press box and on the sidelines. Make sure to check out all of the written and video content on the front page, as well as nearly 100 photos from the game below:

