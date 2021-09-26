Photos From Ohio State's 59-7 Win Over Akron On Saturday Evening

September 26, 2021
Photos From Ohio State's 59-7 Win Over Akron

Nearly 100 of the best photos from the Buckeyes’ blowout victory over the Zips on Saturday.
Author:
Publish date:

Ohio State put together its most complete game of the season on Saturday afternoon with a 59-7 victory over in-state foe Akron.

The Buckeyes were led offensively by true freshman quarterback Kyle McCord, who threw for 319 yards and three two touchdowns in his first career start in place of an injured C.J. Stroud.

Ohio State’s defense, meanwhile, limited the Zips to just 229 yards of total offense, by far the lowest output for an opponent this fall. They also forced a pair of turnovers, with redshirt sophomore safety Ronnie Hickman returning one interception for a score.

Once again, BuckeyesNow had the game covered from all angles on Saturday, including from the press box and on the sidelines. Make sure to check out all of the written and video content on the front page, as well as nearly 100 photos from the game below:

1. Ryan Day
2. Noah Ruggles
3. Ronnie Hickman
4. Thayer Munford
5. Marvin Harrison Jr
6. Kyle McCord
7. Ohio State Helmet
8. Jakailin Johnson
9. Kyle McCord and C.J. Stroud
10. Chris Olave
11. Cade Stover
12. Jayden Ballard, Julian Fleming and Kamryn Babb
13. Noah Ruggles and Jake Seibert
14. Dominic DiMaccio
15. Ryan Day
16. Jayden Ballard
17. Garrett Wilson
18. TreVeyon Henderson
20. Gee Scott
21. Zach Harrison
22. Jacolbe Cowan
23. Tyleik Williams and Jerron Cage
19. Quinn Ewers
24. Kevin Wilson
25. Noah Potter and Enokk Vimahi
26. Haskell Garrett and Ryan Day
27. Kyle McCord
28. TreVeyon Henderson and Kyle McCord
29. Zach Harrison
30. Ohio Stadiu,
31. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
32. Chris Olave
33. Chris Olave
34. Zach Harrison
35. Kyle McCord
36. TreVeyon Henderson
37. Jack Sawyer
38. J.T. Tuimoloau
39. J.T. Tuimoloau
40. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
41. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
42. J.T. Tuimoloau
43. Cody Simon
44. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
45. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
46. Paris Johnson
47. Dawand Jones
48. K'Vaughan Pope
49. Jack Sawyer
50. Ronnie Hickman
51. Ronnie Hickman
52. Cade Kacherski
53. Emeka Egbuka
54. Antwuan Jackson
55. Ryan Watts
56. Lejond Cavazos
57. Cormontae Hamilton and Tyleik Williams
58. Cormontae Hamilton
59. Master Teague and Jack Miller
60. Jack Miller
61. J.T. Tuimoloau
62. Steele Chambers and Palaie Gaoteote
63. Parker Fleming
64. Josh Fryar, Donovan Jackson and Toby Wilson
65. Toby Wilson
66. Bradley Robinson
67. Dominic DiMaccio
68. Jack Sawyer, Palaie Gaoteote and Steele Chambers
69. Demario McCall
70. C.J. Stroud
71. Jack Miller
72. Evan Pryor
73. Evan Pryor
74. Evan Pryor
75. Matt Jones
76. Larry Johnson
77. Jordan Hancock
78. Jordan Hancock
79. Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton
80. Paul Rhoads
81. Tyleik Williams
82. Jakailin Johnson, Jaylen Johnson and Marcus Williamson
83. Jack Sawyer
84. Garrett Wilson
85. Nicholas Petit-Frere
86. Ryan Day
87. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
88. Antwuan Jackson
89. Paris Johnson
90. Haskell Garrett
91. Steele Chambers
92. Matt Jones

Ohio State Dismisses Linebacker K’Vaughan Pope Following Sideline Incident

Ohio State Moves Up To No. 10 In Coaches Poll, Falls To 11 In AP Poll

Ohio State’s “Undeniable” Defense Bounces Back, Records Nine Sacks Against Zips

Kyle McCord, Jack Miller Gain Valuable Experience In Blowout Of Akron

K'Vaughn Pope Leaves Field After Heated Exchange In Second Quarter

Ohio State Routs Akron in Most Complete Victory of the Season

Football

just now
K'Vaughan Pope Dismissed 16x9
Football

Ohio State Dismisses Linebacker K’Vaughan Pope Following Sideline Incident

1 hour ago
grading the buckeyes (Akron-defense)
Football

Grading the Buckeyes Defensive Performance vs. Akron

2 hours ago
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Football

Ohio State Ranked No. 11 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Akron

3 hours ago
grading the buckeyes (Akron-offense)
Football

Grading the Buckeyes Offensive Performance vs. Akron

3 hours ago
Football

Ohio State Moves Up To No. 10 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Win Over Akron

4 hours ago
J.T. Tuimoloau
Football

Ohio State’s “Undeniable” Defense Bounces Back, Records Nine Sacks Against Akron

12 hours ago
Kyle McCord
Football

Ohio State QBs Kyle McCord, Jack Miller Gain Valuable Experience In Blowout Of Akron

13 hours ago