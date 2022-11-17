Ohio State's Gene Smith Reverses Course On Hosting Playoff Games At Ohio Stadium

Gene Smith surprised many when he said that his preference would be for Ohio State to play a potential first-round College Football Playoff game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis rather than on campus when the format expands to 12 teams.

However, Smith apparently had a change of heart over the last 10 months and is now open to the idea of the Buckeyes hosting a first-round matchup at Ohio Stadium to give the program a true home-field advantage.

"The more I've listened to my colleagues and considered all the issues everybody brought up, I'm fine with playing on a campus site," Smith told The Columbus Dispatch this week.

In February, Smith cited concerns about inclement weather and a hard playing surface as reasons why he'd like to see the game played at Lucas Oil Stadium, the site of the Big Ten Championship Game, where Ohio State has played six times since 2011.

"I know the fans would love to have it in the 'Shoe, and maybe it’s snowing or we’re playing whoever, but that surface is a whole new ballgame," Smith said at the time. "I would prefer to have the indoor elements and have a clean field. If it was this year, I would want (quarterback C.J. Stroud) to have good weather. It’s just that simple."

Of course, fans who would like to see Alabama or any other warm-weather team have to brave the cold weren't too thrilled with Smith's comments. But aside from some logistical challenges if the game isn't played on a weekend, it appears his initial concerns have been eased.

"When you look back at the (mid-December) weather over the last 10 years, it's not that bad," Smith said this week.

The College Football Playoff is set to move to a 12-team playoff no later than 2026, with the top four teams receiving a bye to the next round. Teams seeded fifth through eighth, meanwhile, will host first-round games on campus – though Smith is hopeful the Buckeyes avoid that situation altogether.

"Hopefully, we're never in the (first round)," Smith said.

