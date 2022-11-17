Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., Steele Chambers, Cameron Brown Preview Maryland

Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden, wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Xavier Johnson, offensive tackle Josh Fryar, defensive tackles Taron Vincent and Ty Hamilton, linebacker Steele Chambers and cornerback Cameron Brown met with the media on Wednesday night to preview Saturday's game at Maryland.

The players discussed a wide variety of topics, including Hayden stepping in for Miyan Williams against Indiana, Harrison's acrobatic sideline catch, Johnson's long touchdown run, Fryar's first career start with Dawand Jones out, Brown's return from injury and much more.

This marked the final media availability prior to the game against the Hoosiers, which kicks off at 12 p.m. on FOX, though head coach Ryan Day will briefly answer some questions during a lightning round on Thursday afternoon.

Check out Wednesday’s interviews below and stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for continued coverage of the Ohio State football program.

