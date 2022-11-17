Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage four-star running back Mark Fletcher decommitted from Ohio State on Wednesday evening, just a few days after he attended Florida's 38-6 win over South Carolina.

“First off, I would like to thank The Ohio State University, coach Tony Alford and coach Ryan Day for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level,” Fletcher said in a post on Twitter.

“However, after long conversations discussing the best opportunities for me and my family, I have decided to recommit from The Ohio State University and reopen my recruitment.”

Fletcher becomes the third player to decommit from the Buckeyes this cycle, joining Alabama four-star tight end commit Ty Lockwood and Florida four-star cornerback commit Dijon Johnson.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated shortly.

