Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Halftime Analysis: Ohio State, Michigan Locked In Tight Contest

    Here are some first half thoughts on the Buckeyes trail Michigan in a very tight game.
    Author:

    Halftime Score: Michigan 14, Ohio State 13

    This has certainly not been the game I expected. Michigan's game plan of running long drives that chew up a lot of clock has worked well and they've kept the Buckeye offense on the field quite a bit.

    Ohio State's first three drives yielded three points and included two punts. That's certainly not the high-powered attack we are used to seeing from them this year.

    On the other side of the ball, Ohio State did a good job of keeping the game tight while the offense worked through some inefficiency. Michigan threw an unusual interception at the goal line after scoring the first time they had the ball. But the Buckeyes forced back-to-back punts on the next two possessions.

    I thought Dawand Jones and Jeremy Ruckert both had tough first halves. Jones had a couple of penalties and Ruckert wasn't as impactful blocking in the run game as he usually is. Thayer Munford also got flagged for a false start. The Buckeyes committed three pre-snap penalties that all proved costly.

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 5 Michigan Wolverines

    After Bryson Shaw's critical interception, a red zone penalty stalls the Ohio State drive and the Buckeyes had to settle for a field goal. The Buckeyes haven't been stopped very often in the red zone, and most of the time it's because of a self-inflicted wound.

    Ohio State allowed Michigan to convert all four third down conversions in the first quarter, while U of M ran for 7.7 yards per carry in that first quarter (11 carries for 85 yards). Michigan racked up 60 yards on the ground on the first drive of the game. The Buckeyes allow on average only 103 yards per contest. They went into the locker room with 21 carries for 109 yards. In the second half, they have to be better about getting off the field and getting Michigan in more challenging second and third down situa

    The Buckeyes have been really effective running tempo in the first half, but they haven't been able to do it frequently enough. They had a couple of really nice sequences in both the first and second quarters, including on the touchdown throw to Garrett Wilson.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    Read More

    -----

    You may also like:

    Game Preview: Ohio State, Michigan Look To Clinch Berth In Big Ten Championship Game

    Game Prediction: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 5 Michigan Wolverines

    Former Ohio State CB Amir Riep Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

    Ohio State Rises To No. 2 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

    Chris Olave On Biletnikoff Snub: “All Three Of Us Should've Been On There”

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    Ohio State Football
    Football

    Halftime Analysis: Ohio State, Michigan Locked In Tight Contest

    9 minutes ago
    Garrett Wilson
    Football

    Garrett Wilson's 25-Yard Touchdown Reception Gives Ohio State 10-7 Lead At Michigan

    23 minutes ago
    The Big House
    Football

    Final Pregame Thoughts As Ohio State Prepares For Michigan

    2 hours ago
    32. Sevyn Banks
    Football

    Ohio State’s Sevyn Banks, Master Teague Among 19 Players Unavailable Against Michigan

    3 hours ago
    TreVeyon Henderson Photo
    Football

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 5 Michigan Wolverines

    10 minutes ago
    Jack Coan
    Football

    Game Prediction: No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish At Stanford Cardinal

    18 hours ago
    Michigan State
    Football

    Game Prediction: Penn State Nittany Lions At No. 12 Michigan State Spartans

    18 hours ago
    Braelon Allen
    Football

    Game Prediction: No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers At Minnesota Golden Gophers

    18 hours ago