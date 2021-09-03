September 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
Search

Haskell Garrett Scores Second Career Defensive Touchdown

Zach Harrison's strip sack was picked up by Garrett, who ran 32 yards for the score.
Author:
Publish date:

The Buckeyes needed a takeaway in the absolute worst way. Zach Harrison and Haskell Garrett answered the call.

The Buckeyes had just taken the lead back 24-21 the possession prior on a beautiful 56-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Garrett Wilson, but the Silver Bullets have had a tough evening and needed something to spark the team.

On a 2nd and 7, Zach Harrison came flying around the edge behind Tanner Morgan and stripped the Gophers quarterback from behind. The ball luckily, perfectly bounced, deflected off a player and right into Haskell Garrett's waiting hands.

Garrett raced to the end zone for a BIG MAN touchdown. It was his second career score, after grabbing a ball in the end zone against Michigan State last fall.

The Buckeyes lead Minnesota, 31-21 at the end of the third quarter.

-----

Be sure to check out our brand new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State’s Harry Miller, Cam Brown Among Those Unavailable For Season Opener Against Minnesota

Ohio State Defensive End Tyler Friday Out For Season With Torn ACL

Buckeyes, Palaie Gaoteote Still Waiting on NCAA Eligibility Ruling

Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Reportedly Signs $1 Million-Plus Endorsement Deal

Ohio State's Thayer Munford Will Be Available For Season Opener At Minnesota

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

Haskell Garrett
Football

Haskell Garrett Scores Second Career Defensive Touchdown

C.J. Stroud
Football

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Throws First Career Touchdown Pass

USATSI_16672640
Football

Ohio State vs. Minnesota: Halftime Analysis

21 Miyan Williams
Football

Miyan Williams Races 71 Yards for First Career Touchdown

C.J. Stroud
Football

C.J. Stroud Has Golden Opportunity

15. Harry Miller
Football

Ohio State's Harry Miller, Cam Brown Among Those Unavailable Against Minnesota

E.J. Liddell
Football

Ohio State Basketball Program Shows Support For Football Team Ahead Of Season Opener

Chris Olave, Jeremy Ruckert
Football

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Game Preview and Predictions vs. Minnesota