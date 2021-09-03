Haskell Garrett Scores Second Career Defensive Touchdown

Zach Harrison's strip sack was picked up by Garrett, who ran 32 yards for the score.

The Buckeyes needed a takeaway in the absolute worst way. Zach Harrison and Haskell Garrett answered the call.

The Buckeyes had just taken the lead back 24-21 the possession prior on a beautiful 56-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Garrett Wilson, but the Silver Bullets have had a tough evening and needed something to spark the team.

On a 2nd and 7, Zach Harrison came flying around the edge behind Tanner Morgan and stripped the Gophers quarterback from behind. The ball luckily, perfectly bounced, deflected off a player and right into Haskell Garrett's waiting hands.

Garrett raced to the end zone for a BIG MAN touchdown. It was his second career score, after grabbing a ball in the end zone against Michigan State last fall.

The Buckeyes lead Minnesota, 31-21 at the end of the third quarter.

