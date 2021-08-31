Ohio State, Palaie Gaoteote Still Waiting On Eligibility Waiver Days Before Season Opener

Gaoteote won’t travel with the team if they don’t receive a response by Wednesday afternoon.

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Ohio State’s season opener at Minnesota is now one day closer and the Buckeyes still don’t know if USC transfer linebacker Palaie Gaoteote will be able to play this season.

“The NCAA asked for some additional information, so I guess they’re still working it over,” head coach Ryan Day said during his press conference on Monday afternoon. “Unfortunately, we don’t have any more information, even as we’re heading into the game here.

“(It’s) a difficult spot for him and us as we’re waiting to hear the decision, but we’re still optimistic that we’re going to get good news.”

The 6-foot-2 and 248-pound Gaoteote has been paying his own way since arriving on campus in June and participated in fall camp. But until he receives a response from the NCAA, his status remains up in the air.

“We’re just kind of patiently waiting,” Day said. “If he is eligible, then he has an opportunity to be on scholarship. If he isn’t, then he has to figure out what the next step for him is. So again, we’re just kind of waiting on that.”

If the Buckeyes don’t hear back from the NCAA before Wednesday afternoon, Gaoteote won’t travel with the team to Minneapolis. That puts them in a tough spot considering they’re breaking in an entirely new starting unit and are set to face the Big Ten’s leading rusher in Mohamed Ibrahim.

However, Day is confident the other linebackers on the roster – including senior captain Teradja Mitchell – will step up in Gaoteote’s absence.

“I feel good about Tommy Eichenberg. I feel good about Teradja, Dallas (Gant), Cody Simon. Steele Chambers is going get in there. K’Vaughan Pope will be in some different spots,” Day said. “We have some depth there, but those guys have to go in there and play and produce because they have some big shoes to fill.”

