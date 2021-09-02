Ohio State's Harry Miller, Cam Brown Among Those Unavailable Against Minnesota

September 2, 2021
Ohio State’s Harry Miller, Cam Brown Among Those Unavailable For Season Opener Against Minnesota

The Buckeyes will be without 11 players during tonight’s matchup with the Golden Gophers.
With three hours and counting until the season opener at Minnesota, Ohio State released its weekly status report on Thursday evening. Listed in alphabetical order, the 11 players not available for the game include:

  • Junior wide receiver Kamryn Babb
  • Junior cornerback Cam Brown
  • Senior defensive tackle Jerron Cage
  • Freshman safety Jantzen Dunn
  • Senior defensive end Tyler Friday
  • Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jakob James
  • Freshman safety Jaylen Johnson
  • Redshirt freshman linebacker Mitchell Melton
  • Junior center Harry Miller
  • Redshirt freshman tight end Joe Royer
  • Freshman center Toby Wilson

Miller's absence is especially notable, as he was projected to be the Buckeyes’ starting center this season. Redshirt freshman Luke Wypler will likely start in his place.

The same goes for Brown, who missed most of last season with an Achilles injury and was expected to start opposite of senior Sevyn Banks. That could open the door for redshirt freshman Ryan Watts or true freshman Denzel Burke to make an impact early on.

Babb, Friday and Johnson, meanwhile, are all set to miss the entire season after suffering torn ACLs this offseason.

GAME DAY CENTRAL: No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

As for the Buckeyes’ 75-man travel roster, there are 14 true freshmen, including quarterback Kyle McCord; running back TreVeyon Henderson; wide receivers Jayden Ballard, Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr.; offensive lineman Donovan Jackson; defensive ends Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau; defensive tackle Mike Hall and Tyleik Williams; cornerbacks Jakailin Johnson, Jordan Hancock and Denzel Burke; and punter Jesse Mirco.

Notable absences include freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers and USC transfer linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, who is still awaiting a response from the NCAA on his eligibility. North Carolina transfer Noah Ruggles, meanwhile, is set to be the Buckeyes' starting kicker after Jake Seibert did not travel with the team.

The full roster can be seen below:

Minnesota Roster
Minnesota Roster

Kickoff for tonight’s matchup between the Buckeyes and Golden Gophers is set for 8 p.m. on FOX.

Note: Ohio State’s availability report will be released three hours before kickoff for the entire season. It was previously released at 10 a.m. the day prior to the game. 

