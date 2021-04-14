NCAA Reportedly Votes To End Recruiting Dead Period

Will become official at the end of council’s two-day meeting on Thursday.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach, the NCAA Division I Council voted on Wednesday to allow recruiting activities to resume on June 1 – though it won’t officially be announced until the end of the council’s two-day meeting on Thursday.

The council also reportedly approved a return to the normal sport-specific recruiting calendar, which means football prospects will soon be able to take official and unofficial visits for the first time more than a year.

The dead period was implemented in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and currently runs through May 31. Recruits have not been able to conduct visits or have any in-person interaction with coaches during this time, though some have taken matters into their own hands with self-guided campus visits.

That said, Ohio State has been eyeing the first weekend of June for Buckeye Bash 2.0, with all 11 commits from the class of 2022 and several priority targets set to be in attendance. Today's news allows the coaching staff and prospects to finalize those plans.

It also means that Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic five-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau can finally conduct his official visits before choosing among Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington and USC.

"We’re talking about a year and a half since recruits can come on campus," head coach Ryan Day said on March 29. "That’s really two classes that haven’t been here, so they’re going to be coming over the walls.

“For the 2022 class, we’re going to be able to do some official visits here, which will be great to get them back on campus. We’re going to wait to see what the university says about testing and that stuff when they come on campus. There’s also some talk about possibly having camps or even in-person evaluations here when they get here, so we’re waiting to find out to have some direction on what to do and we’ll kind of go from there.

“I know there’s a lot of people that are excited to get on campus and get around the program.”

It’s worth noting the normal football recruiting dead period includes a dead period from June 28-July 24, so the council is also expected to adopt some sort of corresponding measure that would allow on-campus evaluations during that time and an increased number of evaluation days in the fall.

-----

You may also like:

2022 Mentor Defensive End Brenan Vernon Focused On Improvement, Not Recruitment

Results From Former Ohio State Cornerback Shaun Wade's Pro Day

Ohio State Cornerback Commit Jaheim Singletary Talks Upcoming Official Visit

Ohio State Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Linebacker Reid Carrico Has Black Stripe Removed

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook