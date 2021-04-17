Ohio State's Justin Fields To Appear On ESPN's QB21 With Kirk Herbstreit

The former Ohio State signal-callers will sit down for a one-on-one interview this afternoon.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit will interview six of the top draft-eligible quarterbacks for a new series titled QB21 with Kirk Herbstreit, which is set to premiere this afternoon.

The seven-episode series leads off with Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Alabama’s Mac Jones and Ohio State’s Justin Fields. Those episodes will air on ESPN at 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., respectively.

The next three episodes will be broadcast on ESPN2, with Florida’s Kyle Trask and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance making their appearances at 7 and 7:30 p.m. on April 19 and BYU’s Zach Wilson taking the spotlight at 9 p.m. on April 20. The series will conclude with a compilation program featuring all six quarterbacks at 2 p.m. on April 18 on ABC.

“When I thought about the approach for this series, my goal was to dive into the personal aspect of these six NFL prospects: how they’re wired, what makes them tick, and the personal challenges that they’ve had to deal with as an athlete.” Herbstreit in a press release. “So each conversation is all encompassing; about trying to get to know them from the very beginning, as early as we could go back, all the way to where they are now, on the cusp of their lives changing.”

Each episode has a theme, and Fields’ centers around his leadership and how his college football career began in his home state of Georgia but ended with two Big Ten championships and an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Make sure to switch over to ESPN after Ohio State’s spring game to catch this one-on-one interview.

