How Master Teague's Absence Impacts Ohio State Game Plan

Ohio State will miss starting running back Master Teague, along with 15 other players on Friday night. How will Teague's absence affect the Buckeyes' game plan?

As the Buckeyes prepare to take the field for tonight's Sugar Bowl / College Football Playoff semifinal, they'll do so without their starting running back and starting left guard.

Considering how important it will be for the Buckeyes to run the football tonight to take some pressure off Justin Fields, how will Master Teague and Harry Miller's absence affect the Ohio State game plan?

Quite simply, it can't.

Master Teague has had a fine season for the Buckeyes and they will miss him. But Trey Sermon is coming off a monster performance and the Scarlet and Gray can't afford to vary from their plan. They have to run the ball. Good news is Steele Chambers is a Master Teague-style back and I would anticipate he'll see some touches tonight to space Sermon occasionally. Miyan Williams could also see some carries.

We specifically detailed how Ohio State can move the ball effectively against Clemson with out X's and O's breakdown yesterday. You can check that out here.

Ohio State still has a huge offensive line and frankly I think they can control the line of scrimmage tonight on both sides of the ball. Protect the ball, run Chambers on power plays and run Sermon/Williams on zone reads. It can still be a very effective night on the ground.

-----

You may also like:

Sugar Bowl Game Preview: Ohio State vs. Clemson

X's and O's: Three Keys for the Buckeyes to Beat Clemson in the Sugar Bowl

Ohio State vs. Clemson Game Prediction

Ohio State Keenly Aware of Clemson's Sign-Stealing History

Five Major Storylines for Ohio State, Clemson CFP Rematch

Three Most Pressing Questions Ahead of the Sugar Bowl

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook