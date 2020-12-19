How to Watch Ohio State and Northwestern in Big Ten Championship

Here's how you can follow the Buckeyes live on game day from the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis.

Having "The Game" taken away from them on Tuesday, Dec. 8 was not easy, but the Buckeyes have gotten used being given bad news this year. Head coach Ryan Day even publicly said he's growing pretty weary of delivering unwelcome news to his team.

But he also said he's been awfully impressed with the team's ability to refocus and put things they can't control behind them.

“They quickly pivoted,” Day said last week after it was officially announced that Ohio State would play in the conference championship game. “They’ve become used to this flexibility and things changing, and it was good to see the maturity of this team. I really feel in my heart that this is going to pay off somewhere down the line for us.

“One of the things we’ve just had to learn to do is move on quickly. It’s easy to spend time worrying about what’s coming next and getting frustrated about what happened yesterday. But the only thing you can do in 2020 is just do the best you can in maximizing the day — and early on that was not easy for our team. But they’ve gotten a lot better at it, and they’ve really transitioned well."

So as Ohio State prepares to make one more impression on the College Football Playoff selection committee in hopes of qualifying again this year, let's not overlook where they currently are in this all-time strange season.

The internal expectations have always been to "Get to Indy" and win a Big Ten title. With a fourth straight league championship in their sights, this year's senior class could accomplish something awfully special with a win on Saturday.

Even beyond the Buckeyes themselves, the fact that the Big Ten has arrived in this final weekend is noteworthy considering the all that has unfolded since July. It's been a far-from-perfect year, but they will crown a champion today and that should be celebrated.

Here's how you can watch, stream and listen to the Buckeyes and Wildcats in the Big Ten Championship Game. For a full game preview, click here.

How to Watch the Big Ten Championship Game

Television: FOX

Streaming: FOX Sports Go

Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline reporter)

How to Listen to the Big Ten Championship Game

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host)

National Radio: Compass Media Networks

Announcers: TJ Rives (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst)

