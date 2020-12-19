Buckeyes, Wildcats Clear Testing Protocols on Championship Eve

After the Buckeyes and Wildcats officially completed CoVID-19 testing upon arrival in Indianapolis, the teams were given the green light to move forward (as has been expected all week) with tomorrow's championship game.

On the eve of the Ohio State and Northwestern Big Ten title game, any rumors this week that the conference championship game may have been in jeopardy have been put to rest.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the No. 4 Buckeyes and No. 14 Wildcats are good to go tomorrow. Both teams have cleared the final testing hurdles upon arrival in Indianapolis.

One other piece of good news for the Buckeyes - Ohio State's social media team put out a picture of Justin Fields boarding the team plane tonight, indicating he's on the trip and that there's no reason to worry about his status for Saturday afternoon.

To be clear, there was never any concern about this game being played from either Ohio State or Northwestern's perspective.

Friday night's testing is in line with the same guidance that all Big Ten teams have been under since the season began (teams have been tested six days per week for several months now). But now that the testing is complete and both teams have been given a "thumbs up", the game can officially move forward tomorrow.

Ohio State will release its game day status report on Saturday at approximately 10:45 a.m. - roughly one hour and 15 minutes prior to kickoff.

Here's our preview of the 2020 Big Ten Championship Game.

