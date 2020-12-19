Game Prediction: No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 14 Northwestern Wildcats

The No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are ready for their fourth straight conference championship appearance, and for the second time in three years, they will play No. 14 ranked Northwestern Wildcats at Lucas Oil Stadium.

-----

Brendan Gulick, BuckeyesNow Publisher

Analysis: Strength vs. strength: Northwestern's stout defense against Ohio State's high-octane offense. Something has to give in Saturday's championship game. Offensively, I don't think Northwestern can run the ball effectively on the Buckeyes for very long and they haven't shown a dynamic passing game much of the season. But their defense is the best Ohio State has seen this season and that's the part of the game I'm most interested in watching.

I admire the heart Northwestern plays with and I love Pat Fitzgerald. He's exactly the kind of coach for whom I'd want to play. But there's a talent gap that I don't think Northwestern can overcome.

The Buckeyes have proven time and time again that they can thrive in big moments. Nobody expects them to lose to Northwestern on Saturday, but they are well aware of the national narrative the last two weeks. While I don't think they're looking past the Wildcats for one second, I do think they'll use this one last opportunity to showcase why they are unquestionably worthy of a College Football Playoff spot.

The 'Cats are a respectful opponent and Paddy Fisher has had a sensational career, but I don't think they'll have an answer for Ohio State's size, speed, and power as the game wears on. I expect the Buckeyes to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and even if the score isn't a blowout, I don't expect the outcome to ever really be in jeopardy.

Prediction: Ohio State 38, Northwestern 17

Jarrod Kilburn, BuckeyesNow Contributor

Analysis: Ohio State will be looking to win by a decisive and dominant margin to impress the College Football Playoff selection committee, but Pat Fitzgerald's Wildcats have shown how tough and competitive they have been all season. However, in the end, Ohio State's high-level skill talent and competitive depth will prove to be too much and they will pull away in the second half.

Prediction: Ohio State 44, Northwestern 21

-----

Adam Prescott, BuckeyesNow Contributor

Analysis: Everyone expects Ohio State to absolutely roll in this game. The Big Ten office, notably, would love nothing more than to see the Buckeyes make a statement and represent in the CFP once again. Ohio State is better in every area and the betting public obviously agrees. But something tells me Northwestern will do just enough (in one way or another) to make the league office feel uneasy for a brief stretch. Still, talent almost always wins.

Prediction: Ohio State 37, Northwestern 21

-----

Tyler Stephen, BuckeyesNow Contributor

Analysis: Respect is normally an asset, but in this case I think Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern have too much respect for the Buckeyes. In order to compete in any way Saturday, the Wildcats will have to come in with some belief. As with the whole Big Ten season, it's been a "how do we make sure the Buckeyes get to Indianapolis and ultimately the Playoff" - and I don't think anyone in Evanston believes the Wildcats can go 1-0 this week (Fitzgerald's trademark phrase).

I'm picking Ohio State in a rout over the classy, respectful Cats.

Prediction: Ohio State 45, Northwestern 13

-----

-----

