Ohio State OT Thayer Munford Reacts To Being Named Block "O" Jersey Recipient

Munford is viewed as the player who best exemplifies the traits of the late, great Bill Willis.

Ohio State fifth-year senior offensive tackle Thayer Munford was presented with the prestigious Block “O” jersey following practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Saturday morning. And though he won’t be able to wear the No. 0 due to NCAA rules, donning a patch on his uniform that symbolizes the honor will perhaps be the biggest accomplishment of his career.

“It’s a blessing to be out here,” Munford said after head coach Ryan Day presented him with the jersey. “I love this team and will do everything I can to uphold the tradition of what the Block ‘O’ means in our program.”

The Block “O” jersey is presented in honor of the late Bill Willis, who was an All-American and national champion during his career with the Buckeyes from 1942-44. He also has his No. 99 retired by the football program and it hangs from the facade on the north side of Ohio Stadium.

The values Willis displayed during his career – including accountability, character and toughness – are considered when the program selects the recipient. Nobody on the team better exemplifies those traits than Munford, a captain who has appeared in a team-high 45 games and earlier this month became the first person in his family to earn a college degree.

“The Block O is a badge of honor in our program,” Day said. “It represents everything that is important to us – fighting to be elite in all that we do. It’s also about accountability and a blue-collar personality. When I think of Thayer Munford, that’s what comes to mind.”

Munford becomes the second player to earn the Block “O” jersey, joining former defensive end Jonathon Cooper in 2020. The No. 0 was not a permissible number prior to that, but the NCAA changed the rule last year due to expanding roster sizes and the use of duplicate numbers.

