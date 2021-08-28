OT Thayer Munford Named Ohio State's Block "O" Jersey Recipient

Offensive linemen are restricted to No. 50-79, so Munford will wear a patch instead.

Ohio State announced on Saturday that fifth-year senior offensive tackle Thayer Munford as this year’s recipient of the Block “O” jersey.

Munford becomes the second player to earn such distinction, joining former defensive end Jonathon Cooper in 2020. However, current NCAA rules prevent an offensive lineman from wearing anything other than No. 50-79, so he will wear the following patch on his jersey instead.

A former three-star prospect from Cincinnati by way of Massillon (Ohio) Washington, Munford has started 33 games for the Buckeyes over the last three seasons. He was the leading vote-getter among this year’s team captains, as well as named a preseason All-American by Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Munford could have entered his name into the draft after last season but opted to return for the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes amid the pandemic in order to fulfill a promise to his mother by earning his college degree.

Ohio State started the tradition of wearing the No. 0 after the NCAA made it a permissible number last season. It is presented in honor of the late Bill Willis, who was an All-American and national champion during his career with the Buckeyes from 1942-44 and has his No. 99 retired by the football program.

