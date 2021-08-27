WR Kamryn Babb's Leadership Earns Him Ohio State Captaincy Despite Injury History

Last week, Ohio State junior wide receiver Kamryn Babb was named by his teammates as one of six captains for the upcoming season.

It was somewhat of a surprise given that Babb, a former four-star prospect from St. Louis Christian Brothers College, has appeared in just seven games over the last three seasons as he’s dealt with numerous knee injuries, including one this spring that will have him sidelined for most – if not all – of the 2021 campaign.

However, if you listen to Babb’s coaches and teammates talk about what kind of impact he has off the field, you quickly understand why.

“One of the more amazing stories I’ve been around,” head coach Ryan Day said on Aug. 21. “This is a guy who has been through four ACL (injuries) and he’s currently unavailable, but he came up and spoke to the team last week about what resilience means and that was a word that we spent about three days on here during camp.

“Something that’s a mark of a lot of successful people is the ability to be resilient and bounce back from adversity and failure and emotional pain and he is the epitome of that. He’s been an unbelievable leader. He’s set a standard.

“The hard part for Kam is he really just hasn’t spent much time on the field, but his impact has been left already on this program. I know he wants to leave a legacy and this is an unbelievable way for him to do that. He could have walked away two or three different times and he hasn’t. He stuck with us.”

Photo courtesy of The Ohio State Dept. of Athletics.

As noted, Babb had his high school career come to a premature end thanks to a torn ACL ahead of his senior year, then did the same thing ahead of his freshman and redshirt freshman seasons in Columbus. After making it through last season unscathed, he was confident he would be able to crack the wide receiver rotation this fall – and then he tore his ACL in his right knee during spring practice.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t (thinking of quitting),” Babb said. “I couldn’t really believe it when it happened, just because I felt so good. Nobody’s really been able to see what I know I can do and what I feel like I was coming into.

“Every time, I was just like, ‘It might be time to wrap it up.’ But I felt really good and I talked to the doctors and stuff and for somebody that’s torn four ACLs, you wouldn’t be able to really tell. I feel great. That’s all praise and glory to God for being able to move and run and do the things I can still do, so I do feel like I can still play at a very high level.”

Rather than give up on his football dreams, Babb leaned into his faith, which helped him find his voice and become a leader in the locker room. His teammates have clearly recognized that development, hence his captaincy.

“I was definitely surprised, but I’m very grateful,” Babb said. “I’m thankful for all my teammates, my coaches. It’s just an honor just to hear all the names that came before me, just to be a part of this program and leave my mark in that way, especially not playing as much as I’ve wanted to play. Just leaving my mark off the field has been a blessing. I’m just very thankful for the opportunity.”

“I think that’s the biggest challenge for me, even though I haven’t played, is what can I say to motivate and inspire guys? It’s now more just stepping out of my comfort zone and being vocal in any way and just being supportive and just I would say inspiring. When I come out and guys see me and they are like, ‘OK, you’ve torn four ACLs,’ but they see me out here working every day, that may push them when they may want to drag on a day or something like that.

“There’s definitely days where I want to drag and just tired, but just being that light and just pushing them any way I can. Mentally, physically, in every aspect of this game and every aspect of life. Just being there for my teammates with life, as well, I think is huge for me.”

Andrew Lind/BuckeyesNow On Sports Illustrated

Babb isn’t the first Ohio State wide receiver to overcome injuries and be named a team captain, as Johnnie Dixon was selected by his peers in 2018, Babb’s freshman season. He’s also not the first wide receiver to be named a team captain while injured, as the same thing happened to C.J. Saunders in 2019.

They're currently competing for roster spots with the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers, respectively, and Babb said he has sought advice from both players.

“In the times where it may get rough, they’re somebody that I can go to and really talk to,” Babb said. “They haven’t necessarily been through the same things, our paths are different, but they known the struggle. So it’s definitely inspiring to look up and see where they’re at, and hopefully some day I can get to that point.”

With two years of eligibility remaining after this season, there’s plenty of time for Babb to find a meaningful role on the Buckeyes’ offense. He isn’t worried about the future, though. He’s only worried about being the best captain he can be, just as God intended.

“I think I can be a very explosive and dynamic player, but I just want to play football and be here for Ohio State and for the football team in any way I can,” Babb said. “Whatever that may look like, I just give it to the Lord and that’s it.”

“I found him in the midst of all these trials and everything I’m going through. He’s put so many great people around me – all the players and training staff – so I’m not alone. I never have been. But I would say the root of it all is Jesus Christ. That’s my foundation and He’s my everything.”

-----

You may also like:

2022 Texas DE Omari Abor Lists Ohio State Among Final 5 Schools

2022 Florida DE Shemar Stewart Includes Ohio State In Top 5

Ravens Trade Former Ohio State CB Shaun Wade To Patriots

Anonymous NFL Agents Split On Urban Meyer's Success With Jacksonville Jaguars

Report: 2022 Ohio State WR Commit Kyion Grayes Suffers Elbow Injury

2023 Georgia DE Lebbeus Overton Includes Ohio State In Top 12

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!