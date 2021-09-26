September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Instant Analysis From Ohio State's Win Over Akron

Here are our immediate thoughts after the Buckeyes beat up on Akron Saturday night, 59-7.
Author:
Publish date:

The Buckeyes got a monster performance from Kyle McCord and the Silver Bullets as they crushed Akron 59-7 on Saturday night. There were some terrific instances for the Scarlet and Gray that gave fans plenty to cheer about, especially considering the season hasn't had a whole lot of "normal" looking moments.

Andrew Lind and I share our instant analysis from the game and invite you to join us in the video below!

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

K'Vaughn Pope Leaves Field After Heated Exchange, Tweets Good Luck to His Teammates

Ohio State Routs Akron in Most Complete Victory of the Season

Freshman Quarterback Kyle McCord Will Start vs. Akron

Thayer Munford, Harry Miller, Cam Brown, Tyreke Smith, Taron Vincent Among 16 Players Unavailable On Saturday Against Akron

Confident Denzel Burke Making Impact In Ohio State’s Secondary As True Freshman

Ohio State LB Dallas Gant Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

instant analysis Akron
Football

Instant Analysis From Buckeyes' Win Over Akron

8 minutes ago
Ryan Day Press Conference Akron
Football

Ryan Day Postgame Press Conference After Buckeyes Beat Akron

1 hour ago
Kyle McCord
Football

Ohio State Routs Akron in Most Complete Victory of the Season

2 hours ago
K'Vaughan Pope
Football

K'Vaughn Pope Leaves Field After Heated Exchange, Tweets Good Luck to His Teammates

3 hours ago
Ohio State Buckeyes
Football

Halftime Analysis: Ohio State Racing Away From Akron

4 hours ago
36. Cam Brown
Football

Ohio State's Munford, Miller, Brown, Smith Among 16 Players Unavailable Against Akron

8 hours ago
67. TreVeyon Henderson
Football

Game Day Central: No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Akron Zips

13 hours ago
Bryce Young Alabama
Football

Game Prediction: No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

14 hours ago