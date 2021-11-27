Instant Analysis: Michigan Stuns Ohio State, Ends Big Ten Title Hopes

Ohio State's Big Ten Championship aspirations and likely their College Football Playoff hopes came crashing down in Ann Arbor on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday didn't go as planned. Not even close.

Ohio State came to Ann Arbor and were outplayed from the get-go, losing the regular season finale 42-27 to the Michigan Wolverines. For the first time since 2016, the Ohio State Buckeyes will not play for a Big Ten championship.

Michigan beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011 and likely also stole away the Buckeyes' hopes for a College Football Playoff bid.

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins had five rushing touchdowns in the game, becoming the first Wolverine running back to do that to the Buckeyes in a game at any point in series history. The Buckeyes and Wolverines played in steady snow and Ohio State wasn't able to run the football with anywhere near the same level of effectiveness.

C.J. Stroud did finish the game with 394 passing yards, but once the Buckeyes lost the lead, it never really felt like they were going to get it back.

Andrew Lind joins me live from Michigan Stadium four our postgame show on BuckeyesNow!

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums.

