Watch Ohio State, Michigan Players Have Heated Exchange In Tunnel At Halftime

The Buckeyes trail the Wolverines at the half for the first time since 2016.

With only one tunnel leading to their respective locker rooms at Michigan Stadium, players from both Ohio State and Michigan had a somewhat heated exchange at halftime.

While there was no pushing and shoving from the teams as coaches and referees stood between them, there were middle fingers everywhere and words being exchanged by both sides.

The Wolverines lead the Buckeyes 14-13 at the half, which marks the first time they've been ahead at intermission since 2016. Ohio State went on to win that game 30-27 in double overtime.

