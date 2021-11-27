Watch Ohio State, Michigan Players Have Heated Exchange In Tunnel At Halftime
With only one tunnel leading to their respective locker rooms at Michigan Stadium, players from both Ohio State and Michigan had a somewhat heated exchange at halftime.
While there was no pushing and shoving from the teams as coaches and referees stood between them, there were middle fingers everywhere and words being exchanged by both sides.
The Wolverines lead the Buckeyes 14-13 at the half, which marks the first time they've been ahead at intermission since 2016. Ohio State went on to win that game 30-27 in double overtime.
-----
Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.
-----
You may also like:
Garrett Wilson's 25-Yard Touchdown Reception Gives Ohio State 10-7 Lead
Read More
Ohio State, Michigan Look To Clinch Berth In Big Ten Championship Game
Game Prediction: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 5 Michigan Wolverines
Former Ohio State CB Amir Riep Enters Name Into Transfer Portal
Ohio State Rises To No. 2 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
Chris Olave On Biletnikoff Snub: “All Three Of Us Should've Been On There”
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!