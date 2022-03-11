Hyde rushed for just 253 yards and one touchdown last season as the backup to James Robinson.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Friday they have released former Ohio State running back Carlos Hyde after just one season with the franchise.

The 31-year-old Hyde rushed for 253 yards and one touchdown and caught 12 passes for 65 yards in 12 games as the backup to second-year pro James Robinson. His release saves the Jaguars roughly $1.9 million against the salary cap, with $450,000 in dead money.

A second-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2014 NFL Draft, Hyde has also spent time with the Cleveland Browns (2018), Kansas City Chiefs (2019), Houston Texans (2019) and Seattle Seahawks (2020). This was his second stint with the Jaguars, as he finished out the 2018 season in Jacksonville after being traded by the Browns after just five games.

Hyde’s decision to return to the Jaguars coincided with Urban Meyer’s arrival in Duval, so his firing coupled with the franchise selecting former Clemson running back Travis Etienne in the first round of last April’s draft made Hyde expendable. He’ll now hit the open market as a free agent, having rushed for 4,979 yards and 37 touchdowns in his eight-year career.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State TE Marcus Baugh Drafted By USFL’s Michigan Panthers

Former Ohio State OL Matthew Burrell Drafted By USFL’s Tampa Bay Bandits

Ohio State OL Harry Miller Medically Retiring From Football, Citing Mental Health

Ohio State’s Henderson, Smith-Njigba, Others Discuss Second Practice Of Spring

Ohio State Placed Emphasis On Developing Leadership During Offseason Workouts

10 Players Unavailable For Ohio State During Spring Practice

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!