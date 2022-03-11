Skip to main content

Jacksonville Jaguars Release Former Ohio State Running Back Carlos Hyde

Hyde rushed for just 253 yards and one touchdown last season as the backup to James Robinson.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Friday they have released former Ohio State running back Carlos Hyde after just one season with the franchise.

The 31-year-old Hyde rushed for 253 yards and one touchdown and caught 12 passes for 65 yards in 12 games as the backup to second-year pro James Robinson. His release saves the Jaguars roughly $1.9 million against the salary cap, with $450,000 in dead money.

A second-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2014 NFL Draft, Hyde has also spent time with the Cleveland Browns (2018), Kansas City Chiefs (2019), Houston Texans (2019) and Seattle Seahawks (2020). This was his second stint with the Jaguars, as he finished out the 2018 season in Jacksonville after being traded by the Browns after just five games.

Hyde’s decision to return to the Jaguars coincided with Urban Meyer’s arrival in Duval, so his firing coupled with the franchise selecting former Clemson running back Travis Etienne in the first round of last April’s draft made Hyde expendable. He’ll now hit the open market as a free agent, having rushed for 4,979 yards and 37 touchdowns in his eight-year career.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State TE Marcus Baugh Drafted By USFL’s Michigan Panthers

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Former Ohio State OL Matthew Burrell Drafted By USFL’s Tampa Bay Bandits

Ohio State OL Harry Miller Medically Retiring From Football, Citing Mental Health

Ohio State’s Henderson, Smith-Njigba, Others Discuss Second Practice Of Spring

Ohio State Placed Emphasis On Developing Leadership During Offseason Workouts

10 Players Unavailable For Ohio State During Spring Practice

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

E.J. Liddell
Basketball

Ohio State's Chris Holtmann: "We're Not Where We Need To Be Defensively"

By Andrew Lind34 minutes ago
E.J. Liddell
Basketball

Penn State Upsets Ohio State, 71-68, In Second Round Of Big Ten Tournament

By Andrew Lind14 hours ago
Matthew Burrell
Football

Former Ohio State OL Matthew Burrell Drafted By USFL’s Tampa Bay Bandits

By Andrew Lind17 hours ago
Marcus Baugh
Football

Former Ohio State TE Marcus Baugh Drafted By USFL’s Michigan Panthers

By Andrew Lind17 hours ago
18. Harry Miller
Football

Ohio State OL Harry Miller Medically Retiring From Football

By Andrew Lind22 hours ago
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Football

Ohio State’s Henderson, Smith-Njigba And Others Discuss Second Practice Of Spring

By Andrew Lind23 hours ago
C.J. Stroud
Football

Ohio State Placed Emphasis On Developing Leadership During Offseason Workouts

By Andrew LindMar 9, 2022
2. Kyle Young
Basketball

Ohio State’s Kyle Young Out, Zed Key Game-Time Decision For Big Ten Tournament Opener

By Andrew LindMar 9, 2022