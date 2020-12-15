Justin Fields Named Big Ten Quarterback, Offensive Player of the Year

Fields continues his remarkable career in Columbus with his first piece of postseason hardware, earning recognition for being the top offensive player in the Big Ten.

Justin Fields is an elite talent and has had a fantastic (albeit it brief) season. So it really comes as no surprise that he has been named the Big Ten's Quarterback and Offensive Player of the Year.

While running an offense this year that averages 532.4 yards and 46.6 points per game, Fields is completing a nation’s-best 78.1 percent of his passes for 1,407 yards, 15 touchdowns and just three interceptions. In his first three games of the season, he threw more touchdowns (11) than incompletions (10). In addition to leading the country in completion percentage, he’s also second in passing efficiency (281.4) and 15th in yards per game (281.4).

He leads the Big Ten with an average of 392.2 yards of total offense per game, which is nearly 100 yards better than any other player in the conference. He’s accounted for at least three touchdowns in all five games and has 71 total scores in 19 career games at Ohio State (3.7 per game).

He's as much a slam dunk to win this award as anyone has been in recent memory, which is saying something considering Ohio State's run of success with winning the league's QB of the Year honors.

Fields is Ohio State’s eighth Griese–Brees Quarterback of the Year in the 10 years that the award has been given out. He’s the 10th Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and the sixth in the last nine years.

Ohio State’s Griese-Brees Quarterbacks of the Year

2012: Braxton Miller

2013: Braxton Miller

2014: J.T. Barrett

2016: J.T. Barrett

2017: J.T. Barrett

2018: Dwayne Haskins

2019: Justin Fields

2020: Justin Fields

Ohio State’s Graham-George Offensive Players of the Year

1995: Eddie George, RB

1996: Orlando Pace, OT

2006: Troy Smith, QB

2012: Braxton Miller, QB

2013: Braxton Miller, QB

2015: Ezekiel Elliott, RB

2018: Dwayne Haskins, QB

2019: Justin Fields, QB

2020: Justin Fields, QB

-----

-----

