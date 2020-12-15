Wyatt Davis is Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year

Davis is the fourth Buckeye to win this award since 2015.

The Big Ten's presumed best offensive lineman coming into the season has turned out to earn that recognition now that the season has played out.

Wyatt Davis is a first-round NFL talent and an All-American at right guard for the Buckeyes. He initially chose to opt out of the season before the Big Ten reinstituted a schedule, but he chose to return to Columbus from his west coast home when news came in that the Buckeyes would play this fall.

In just his second year as a starter, he joins an exclusive list of Buckeyes who've been named the Big Ten's Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Only four other guards have earned this honor over the last 35 years.

Late this past summer, Davis learned he was the only active player in the Big Ten to be named to the Big Ten Network First Team All-Decade, so his nomination to the First Team all-conference this fall and recognition with the Rimington-Pace trophy is no surprise. But it's certainly a testament to the success he's had this season.

Davis is now the fourth Ohio State winner of the conference's top award for an offensive lineman in the last six seasons - but he's the first to do it in three seasons. In 2015, Taylor Decker won the award, followed by Pat Elflein in 2016 and Billy Price in 2017.

Ohio State’s Rimington-Pace Offensive Linemen of the Year

1993: Korey Stringer, OT

1994: Korey Stringer, OT

1995: Orlando Pace, OT

1996: Orlando Pace, OT

2001: LeCharles Bentley, C

2015: Taylor Decker, OT

2016: Pat Elflein, C

2017: Billy Price, C

2019: Wyatt Davis, OG

Davis was voted team captain and he's been a force to be reckoned with on the field. Ohio State's rushing attack leads all Power 5 schools at more than 250 yards per game and they are a top 5 scoring offense again this season (46.6 points per game).

