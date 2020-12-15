Justin Fields Leads Group of Twelve Buckeyes on All-Big Ten List

Ohio State will play for a fourth straight league title on Saturday with a team littered with All-Big Ten talent.

Considering the consistent success that Ohio State has produced on offense each week, it's not surprise that they were so well-represented on the All-Big Ten Media and Coaches Teams announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Quarterback Justin Fields, center Josh Myers, right guard Wyatt Davis, left tackle Thayer Munford, wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson all earned recognition by the conference office. Fields, Davis and Munford were first-team selections from the media, while Myers, Olave and Wilson earned second team picks. On the coaches side, all six players earned first-team recognition.

But they weren't the only Buckeyes to earn recognition, although all six were first team in at least one of those two teams.

Master Teague earned second-team all conference honors, while first year offensive line starters Nick Petit-Frere was second-team on the coaches list and Harry Miller was third-team on the media slate.

Tight ends Jeremy Ruckert and Luke Farrell, as well as running back Trey Sermon were All-Big Ten honorable mention.

The All-Big Ten defensive and special teams award winners will be revealed on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

