Key Players To Watch When Ohio State Hosts Oregon On Saturday Afternoon

Taking a look at two players from both teams that could dictate the final result of Saturday's contest.

All eyes will be on Columbus on Saturday afternoon when No. 3 Ohio State hosts No. 12 Oregon (12 p.m. on FOX) in a game that has national title implications for both teams.

The Buckeyes are a 14.5-point favorite against the Ducks, who are still looking for their first win in the all-time series (0-9). But that said, here are a look at two players for each team that will determine whether Ohio State or Oregon leaves Ohio Stadium with the win:

Key Players For Oregon

Defensive End Kayvon Thibodeaux

The biggest question mark heading into the game will undoubtedly be the status of Thibodeaux, who sprained his ankle in the season-opening win over Fresno State.

When healthy, he’s arguably the best player in the college football, as evidenced by his projection as the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft. But if he’s limited, it might be difficult for him to make an impact against Ohio State offensive tackles Nicholas Petit-Frere and Dawand Jones – and that’s not great news for Oregon.

“He creates a lot of disruption. He’s very strong. He sees things fast. Changes direction. He just has a knack for the ball, so it’s a big challenge for our guys,” head coach Ryan Day said this week. “We’ve played against good players before, but he is very, very talented, and probably one of the best players in the country. We’re going to have to make sure that we know where he is and have a good plan for him.”

Running Back C.J. Verdell

While all of our key matchups come from Ohio State’s offense against Oregon’s defense, Verdell will be critical if the Ducks are going to keep pace with the Buckeyes’ attack.

Much like Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns against Ohio State before suffering a season-ending injury last week, Verdell could have a big game if Oregon builds its game plan around him.

Verdell had a disappointing season in 2020, but he reached the 1,000-yard mark in both the 2018-19 campaigns. He’s also quick enough to turn a small hole into a big gain, which could test Ohio State’s back seven – especially if senior safety Josh Proctor is limited or sidelined for the game with a shoulder injury.

Key Players For Ohio State

Wide Receiver Chris Olave

Earlier this week, Olave admitted that he grew up rooting for Oregon, including in the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, which Ohio State won.

The Ducks never offered him a scholarship, though, which is one of the many reasons why he’s now suiting up for the Buckeyes. And Oregon, which doesn’t have a wide receiver remotely close to Olave’s level of talent, is surely kicking itself for that decision.

Olave will look to continue his stellar start to the 2021 season, as he caught four passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns in the season-opening win at Minnesota. He’s certain to get even more targets this week, and a big game on this stage could put him in the driver’s seat to win the Biletnikoff Award.

Defensive End Zach Harrison

While they’ll never see the field at the same time, this is a massive game for Harrison, who was in the same recruiting class as Thibodeaux and often compared to him as a result.

Harrison is coming off a game in which he recorded three tackles, one sacks and one forced fumble, which was returned for a touchdown by defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, and he’ll surely carry that momentum into Saturday’s game.

If Harrison outplays Thibodeaux or shines in his absence, it’s likely the same people touting the latter as the No. 1 overall pick will start talking about Harrison as a potential first-round selection, too. Harrison will never admit it, but that has to provide even more incentive to make a game-changing play.

