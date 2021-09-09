Oregon To Wear New All-White Uniforms Against Ohio State On Sept. 11

The Oregon football program announced on Wednesday night that it will wear new all-white uniforms for its Sept. 11 game at Ohio State.

The white jersey, which was actually part of a larger uniform reveal this summer, includes a contrasting sleeve and shoulder pattern that is supposed to mimic a group of flying ducks. That pattern can be seen as perforation in the apple green numbers, as well.

The overall design is a callback of sort to some of Oregon's previous sets, including the diamond-plate uniforms worn from 2006-09 and a handful of alternates worn during the 2016-17 seasons, while the three-dimensional collar is pulled from a graphic inside the football facility that honors all of the former Ducks in the NFL.

The brand new white helmet, meanwhile, features apple green wings and a metallic apple green facemask, while the white pants include Oregon’s primary logo on the right hip. Neither of those elements were included in their initial reveal alongside the apple green home and lightning yellow alternate sets.

Kickoff for the game between the Buckeyes and Ducks in Columbus set for 12 p.m. on FOX.

