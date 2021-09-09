Ohio State Selling Jerseys With Names, Numbers Of Current Football Players

Jersey sales are just another avenue by which players can profit from their name, image and likeness.

As part of a group licensing agreement, Ohio State is now selling jerseys with names and numbers of current football players through its official retail store.

This comes a little more than two months after the NCAA adopted a policy that allows student-athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness, as well as a month after the Buckeyes announced they would permit players to use the university’s trademarks and logos for such pursuits.

“This is a unique opportunity for our student-athletes,” senior associate athletic director Carey Hoyt said in early August. “We are passionate about educating and providing opportunities for student-athletes to take advantage of their name, image and likeness, and co-branding them with Ohio State’s official trademarks and logos is going to be an exciting new way for them to monetize on their NIL.”

Of course, only student-athletes who opted into the group licensing agreement have their names and numbers available for purchase on the drop down tab of the retail listing. Those who did not will be unavailable to the public, even as a customizable jersey option.

The jerseys are just the first part of the group licensing agreement, which hopes to provide merchandise such as apparel, bobbleheads, trading cards and video games with the name, image and likeness of current players in the future. It’s unclear what percentage of the sales the players will receive, however.

That said, players whose names and numbers are currently available include:

WR Chris Booker - No. 86

CB Cam Brown - No. 26

LB Reid Carrico - No. 28

DE Aaron Cox - No. 56

K Dominic DiMaccio - No. 20

OL Jack Forsman - No. 61

LB Dallas Gant - No. 19

TE Patrick Gurd - No. 49

DL Cormontae Hamilton - No. 83

RB TreVeyon Henderson - No. 32

TE Zak Herbstreit - No. 89

OL Donovan Jackson - No. 74

OL Jakob James - No. 67

OL Paris Johnson Jr. - No. 77

OL Dawand Jones - No. 79

OL Trey Leroux - No. 69

LS Max Lomonico - No. 48

S Cameron Martinez - No. 10

CB Lloyd McFarquhar - No. 42

LB Mitchell Melton - No. 20

C Harry Miller - No. 76

DB Andrew Moore - No. 39

WR Chris Olave - No. 2

LB Jalen Pace - No. 57

OL Nicholas Petit-Frere - No. 78

LB K’Vaughan Pope - No. 36

DL Bryce Prater - No. 62

S Lathan Ransom - No. 12

K Noah Ruggles - No. 95

RB Cayden Saunders - No. 26

TE Gee Scott Jr. - No. 13

K Jake Seibert - No. 98

S Bryson Shaw - No. 17

LB Cody Simon - No. 30

WR Reis Stocksdale - No. 87

RB Master Teague III - No. 33

OL Grant Toutant - No. 73

DE J.T. Tuimoloau - No. 44

CB Ryan Watts - No. 16

WR Sam Wiglusz - No. 82

WR Garrett Wilson - No. 5

OL Toby Wilson - No. 54

C Luke Wypler - No. 53

The jerseys with the names and numbers of current players retail for $120, the same price as other customizable jerseys. They can only be purchased through Ohio State’s official retail site.

