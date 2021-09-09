Ohio State Freshman RB TreVeyon Henderson Flashes Potential, Hungry For More

The former five-star prospect scored a 70-yard touchdown in his first game with the Buckeyes.

There’s no denying that Ohio State freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson has lofty expectations attached to his name. After all, he’s just the fourth five-star running back to sign with the Buckeyes since the turn of the century, joining Sam Maldonado in 2000, Maurice Clarett in 2002 and Chris “Beanie” Wells in 2006.

But if his debut is a sign of things to come, the 5-foot-10 and 215-pound Henderson could very well have the same kind of impact for Ohio State this season as Clarett and Wells had while leading the Buckeyes to the national championship game during their freshman seasons.

Henderson touched the just ball three times in Ohio State’s 45-31 win at Minnesota last Thursday night,, mostly due to a crowded running backs room and the Golden Gophers’ rushing attack that limited the Buckeyes to a total of 48 offensive plays.

Then again, it only took one of those plays – a 70-yard catch and score in the fourth quarter – to show exactly why Henderson was Virginia’s Gatorade Player of the Year during his junior season of high school and was coveted by every school in the country.

“I guess they weren’t ready, their defense wasn’t lined up, so, turned out… home run,” Henderson said during his media availability on Wednesday night.

Nobody really knew if Henderson would make an impact in his first game, especially since Ohio State returned Master Teague, Miyan William and Marcus Crowley from last year’s squad. He wasn’t exactly sure when his number would be called, either.

But once Henderson got into the game, he knew it was time to put on a show.

“I just stared thinking to myself how I put a lot of work in since I got here, so all that work, it has to pay off. And it did,” Henderson said. “It was my first game, I haven’t played ball in like a year or two (because of the pandemic). I had to make a point that I still got it.”

Henderson notably capped his run to the end zone by throwing up the deuces, as a nod to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreke Hill. And while it won’t be the last touchdown of his college career, Henderson noted that will be the last time we see such a celebration from him.

“I was just excited, but I can’t do it no more. I got in trouble for it, so I can’t do it no more,” Henderson said, noting he’s supposed to be getting a signed pair of gloves from Hill for doing it in a game. “(The coaches) just want me to be smart and not cause any penalties because the play could have been called back. I just have to be smarter.”

It’s unclear how running backs coach Tony Alford plans to spread out the carries among Ohio State’s running backs moving forward, especially with Williams breaking a 71-yard touchdown run of his own earlier in the game.

And while that means Henderson’s involvement could vary on a game-to-game basis, Alford won’t have to look too far once he’s ready to dial up a play for the talented freshman.

“You just have to stay beside him, stay ready and whenever your number is called, you go in and make a play,” Henderson said. “My time will come, so I’m being patient, continuing working hard. When my number is called, (I have to) make plays.

“I’m very hungry. Always hungry. Have to stay hungry. That was nothing, for real. First touchdown? I have to continue to make those plays over and over.”

